WIRTH - Erich J. of Seaford on June 11, 2019. (Purple Heart Recipient and one of the original crew members of the USS South Dakota.) Devoted husband of the late Helen. Beloved father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Michael James, Christine and Thomas Gunnip, Michael Wirth and Linda Kenny and Jane and Frank Virga. Loving grandfather and grandfather-in-law of Megan and Robert Kilkenny, Rachel and Simon Shnayderman, Frank Virga, Alyson and Frank Sorrentino and Kerri Kenny and Thomas Kenny. Great-grandfather of Jake, Olivia, Liam, Andrew and Luke. Loving brother of Marie and the late Carl, late Otto, and the late Fred. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at The Charles G. Schmitt FH Inc., 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford. (2 Traffic Lights East of Rt. 135.) Services Thursday 8pm. Funeral Friday 12:30 pm. Interment following Long Island National Cemetery at 1:00pm. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019