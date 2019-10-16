Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746

Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY

Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Huntington, NY

Erika Vogel Notice
VOGEL - Erika A., 85, of Huntington, on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Conrad for 61 years. Loving father of Franz (Kristi), Heidi (Peter) Magerle and Joanne. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Luzia, Annaliesse and Herbert. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport NY 11768 in Erika's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019
