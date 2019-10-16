|
|
VOGEL - Erika A., 85, of Huntington, on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Conrad for 61 years. Loving father of Franz (Kristi), Heidi (Peter) Magerle and Joanne. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Luzia, Annaliesse and Herbert. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport NY 11768 in Erika's name would be appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019