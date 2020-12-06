HOFFMANN - Ernest C. Jr. August 18, 1946 - November 30, 2020. Devoted husband and treasured father of three. Upon graduating from Northport High School in 1964, "Ernie" enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Gail (Scudder).Ernie was an employee of National Grid from 1968 - 2001. After retirement, Ernie and Gail split their time between Satellite Beach, FL and Hancock, NH. Ernie is survived by his wife, Gail, and his children - Michele Kelly (Brian), Ernest C. Hoffmann III (Leigh-Mary), and Amanda DiNino (Anthony). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, as well as sisters "Peggy" Davenport (Joe) and Anne McDermott, brother-in-law John Scudder (Carol), and many nieces and nephews. Ernie is predeceased by his brother Albert, and his parents. Ernie was a kidney transplant recipient and his family encourages others to register as organ donors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Advent Health Transplant Institute: adventhealthtransplantinstitute.com