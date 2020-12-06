1/1
Ernest C. Hoffmann Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFFMANN - Ernest C. Jr. August 18, 1946 - November 30, 2020. Devoted husband and treasured father of three. Upon graduating from Northport High School in 1964, "Ernie" enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Gail (Scudder).Ernie was an employee of National Grid from 1968 - 2001. After retirement, Ernie and Gail split their time between Satellite Beach, FL and Hancock, NH. Ernie is survived by his wife, Gail, and his children - Michele Kelly (Brian), Ernest C. Hoffmann III (Leigh-Mary), and Amanda DiNino (Anthony). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, as well as sisters "Peggy" Davenport (Joe) and Anne McDermott, brother-in-law John Scudder (Carol), and many nieces and nephews. Ernie is predeceased by his brother Albert, and his parents. Ernie was a kidney transplant recipient and his family encourages others to register as organ donors. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Advent Health Transplant Institute: adventhealthtransplantinstitute.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved