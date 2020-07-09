1/
Ernest Ihrig
IHRIG - Ernest W. Jr., age 89, of Seminole, FL (formerly of Massapequa Park, NY) on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nina Ihrig. Loving father of Gail Ihrig. Proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass, Saturday 9:15am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
10
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
09:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
