Ernest Ihrig

IHRIG - Ernest W. Jr., age 89, of Seminole, FL (formerly of Massapequa Park, NY) on July 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nina Ihrig. Loving father of Gail Ihrig. Proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass, Saturday 9:15am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com