PENNINO - Ernest J. of East Northport, NY on January 6, 2020 at the age of 96 years. WWII Veteran and dedicated employee of Grumman Aerospace for 45 years. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father of Tommy, Ernest (Jean), Michael (Simone) and Johnny. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Stephanie, Joey, Tommy, Elizabeth and Priscilla and great grandfather of Ava, Konrad, Rodrick, Meadow with one on the way. Dear brother to Albert and the late Benny, Frank, Orlando and Victor. Visiting Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at St. Matthew R.C. Church, Dix Hills. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, NY, Advancement Office, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701-1197 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020