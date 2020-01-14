Home

ERNEST PRETE

ERNEST PRETE In Memoriam
ERNEST A. PRETE 01/01/25 - 01/14/15Only those who care remember this day. Since tomorrow is promised to no one, I'm writing to acknowledge your 5th anniversary in Heaven. While this time has not lessened our connection, my heart still cries for you. I drive past St. Francis hospital five days a week and I'm reminded of the multiple times that your life was saved there. I always feel you, yet always miss you. I feel like I don't need to look for you because you're always near. Dad, I want you to know that I didn't move on, I've just moved forward. Love always & forever, Number 7
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020
