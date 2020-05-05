|
ROSITZKE - Ernest T., passed on April 30th, at age 94. He and his wife, Ruth, of 73 years, were long time residents of Stony Brook where Ernie was an active member of the Fire Department and Yacht Club. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Hospice but his most famous volunteer role was that of the "real Santa" at the Stony Brook Village Green and in SUSB Hospital. He was born in 1926, attended Andrew Jackson HS and served with the Marines during WWII. Ernie worked for the NY Telephone Co. and the Town of Brookhaven. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he will be lovingly remembered by his children, Christine DeAngelo (Lou), Ernest (Lynn) and Karen Fink (David). He is also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Jackie Schecher of Springfield Centre, NY. Bryant Funeral Home will handle current and future arrangements.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020