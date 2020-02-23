|
GETZELMAN - Ernie(Elwood) age 94 of Lake Grove peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020. Last surviving Getzelman sibling. Ernie will be missed by many friends and family, especially for his quirky sense of humor. Proud WWII Army Veteran. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy West Sayville, NY on Monday, Feb. 24 from 5-9pm. Chapel service Monday 8pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AMVETS Post 48 660 Hawkins Ave Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020