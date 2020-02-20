Home

St Barnabas Church
2320 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas R.C. Church
2320 Bedford Ave- nue
Bellmore, NY
Ernst A. Schlenke Notice
SCHLENKE - Ernst A., 88, of Bellmore on February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Pauline. Cherished father of John (Karen), Agnes, Theresa Soto (Ronald), Martha Hall (Thomas), Margaret Fazio (James), Thomas, Elizabeth.Devoted grandfather of Eric and Michaela. Private family visitation at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am on Friday, February 21st at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Ave- nue, Bellmore, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2020
