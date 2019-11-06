Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Erwin (Bud) Maaser

MAASER - Erwin (Bud), on November 4, 2019, of Gilgo Beach, NY. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Devoted father of Glenn (Louise), and Pam Kirchmer (Chuck). Loving grandfather of Bonnie (Chris), Denise (Jimmy), Jacqueline (Bill), and Juelle. Cherished great grandfather of Colin, Charles, Veronica, William, Evan, and Christian. Reposing Thursday, 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Thursday 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation Private. Family requests donations to Fire Island Light House, 4640 Captree Island, Captree Island, NY 11702. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
