Home

POWERED BY

Estelle Iscowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Iscowitz Notice
ISCOWITZ - Estelle, (1/11/1926 - 3/6/2020). Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed on March 6th at the age of 94. Wife of Sigmund Iscowitz (8/1922-3/2012) WWII Veteran, Chemist, holder of many patents.She is survived by 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts we remember her devotion to family, her loving kindness, her encouraging words, her love of swimming, long walks and her appreciation of all wonderful things in life.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -