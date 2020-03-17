|
ISCOWITZ - Estelle, (1/11/1926 - 3/6/2020). Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed on March 6th at the age of 94. Wife of Sigmund Iscowitz (8/1922-3/2012) WWII Veteran, Chemist, holder of many patents.She is survived by 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts we remember her devotion to family, her loving kindness, her encouraging words, her love of swimming, long walks and her appreciation of all wonderful things in life.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2020