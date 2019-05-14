Home

Esther L. Czeisel

Esther L. Czeisel Notice
CZEISEL - Esther L. (nee Neff) 100, of Copiague, LI. Beloved wife of the late Aurel (Sonny). Loving mother of Robert K. Czeisel (Mary) and Diane M. Pagliarulo (Marc). Cherished grandmother of Kenneth Pagliarulo, Denise Pagliarulo (Piers), Reverend David Czeisel (Jennifer), Joseph Czeisel (Marianna), Timothy Czeisel (Ronnie) and Jonathan Czeisel (Crystal). Adored great grandmother of Emily, Alana, Christina, Matthew & Collin. Dear sister in law of Sarah Czeisel. Esther is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Prayer service 8 pm. Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am Simpson United Methodist Church, Amityville. Interment Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. The family has suggested memorial contributions to Simpson United Methodist Church, 30 Locust Ave., Amityville, NY 11701. Envelopes available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
