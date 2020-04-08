|
|
RUTIGLIANO - Esther 86, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 of CoVid-19. Esther was born in Brooklyn (Sept.14,1933) and worked as a legal secretary for 35 plus years. After retirement, she lived in New Hyde Park and Saint James. Her last five years were not easy, but she continued on with dignity. She loved music, dancing and Sinatra. For Esther.. " The best is yet to come" Esther was predeceased by her parents Bella and Antonio, her brothers Frank, Dom and his wife Cathy. She will be missed by her brother Vito and wife Liz, sister-in-law Mary, nieces and nephews Bella (Carl), John (Eric), Tom (Liz), Robert (Kelly), Jeanne, grandnieces and nephews Jack, Patrick, Lila, Oliver, Delphine, and cousins Marie, Michael, and Roseann. Funeral arrangements under the care of The St. James Funeral Home. Private internment will be at St. Charles Cemetary on April 10, 2020. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Esther, We all Love You!
Published in Newsday from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020