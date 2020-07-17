1/1
Esther V. Giacalone
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIACALONE - Esther V., of Jamesport on June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Esther was born on July 9, 1926 in Springfield, Missouri to Lily Ora (nee Spivy) and Vernon E. Davidson. After high school, she married the love of her life, Joseph Giacalone on August 12, 1944 in Springfield, MO. Together they had two children. Esther was a stay at home mother and loved taking care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Joseph; Esther is survived by her children Jo Marie Argiros of Selden, NY and Paul Michael Giacalone of Riverhead, NY; grandchildren Stephanie Von Voigt, Paul Joseph Argiros and Christine Ann Argiros; great grand-children Hannah Argiros, Paul J. Argiros, Jack Argiros, Paul R. Von Voigt and Ava M. Von Voigt; and brother Ralph Davidson of Springfield, MO. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, NY, officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
13805 Main Rd
Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 298-4016
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved