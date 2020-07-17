GIACALONE - Esther V., of Jamesport on June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Esther was born on July 9, 1926 in Springfield, Missouri to Lily Ora (nee Spivy) and Vernon E. Davidson. After high school, she married the love of her life, Joseph Giacalone on August 12, 1944 in Springfield, MO. Together they had two children. Esther was a stay at home mother and loved taking care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Joseph; Esther is survived by her children Jo Marie Argiros of Selden, NY and Paul Michael Giacalone of Riverhead, NY; grandchildren Stephanie Von Voigt, Paul Joseph Argiros and Christine Ann Argiros; great grand-children Hannah Argiros, Paul J. Argiros, Jack Argiros, Paul R. Von Voigt and Ava M. Von Voigt; and brother Ralph Davidson of Springfield, MO. Funeral services were held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, NY, officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.







