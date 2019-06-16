|
KONYHA - Ethel A. of Ocala, Fl.(formerly of Holbrook, NY) on June 13, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Devoted mother of Donna Lietz (Richard), Mary Konyha-Antonaccio (The late Thomas), Darlene Konyha (Michael Calvitto) and Alison Dollard (Steve). Loving sister of Edward Bacon, the late Eugenie Dunphy and Charles Bacon. Adored grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 29. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:45AM Good Shepherd RC Church, Holbrook. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, NY. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019