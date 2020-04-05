Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Liggio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel C. Liggio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel C. Liggio Notice
LIGGIO - Ethel C., on April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Louise Weiner (the late Neil) and Kathleen Greene (Charles). Devoted grandmother of Ali, David, and Erin and great grandmother of Breana, Jessie, Davey, Emily, Logan, Kayla, Christian, Jack, Ethan and London. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 would be appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of Ethel's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please go to www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -