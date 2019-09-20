|
|
DOE - Ethel H., (nee Helmer), formerly of East Meadow, NY passed from this life on September 10, 2019, at the age of 98, to be with God and loved ones who have passed before her. Former employee of Nassau County Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Judeth "Jude" Dorfmeister (Ted), Joseph (Maria), Rod (Kathy), Russ (Milagros) and Fred (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Dawn Brennan (Patrick), Ted Jr. (Rebecca), Dennis (Virginia),Ken (Donna), Cara Kessler (Randy), Gina Babbage (Ben), Tim, Chris-topher, Katie, Eric (Nadia), Karen and Adam. Adored great grandmother of Sophia, Ethan, Allison, Georgia, Matt, Tim, Alex, Lucas, Miles, Malia, Carter, Morgan, Alexa, Tess and the late Amelia Clare. Dear sister to Margaret Wirts. Predeceased by brothers, Clement, Bill and Dick, and sisters Louise Borke, Helen Klepper and June (Sr. Mary Clement). The family will receive visitors Monday, September 23, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ethel's memory to the ;
Published in Newsday from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019