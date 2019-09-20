Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Doe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel H. Doe


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel H. Doe Notice
DOE - Ethel H., (nee Helmer), formerly of East Meadow, NY passed from this life on September 10, 2019, at the age of 98, to be with God and loved ones who have passed before her. Former employee of Nassau County Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Judeth "Jude" Dorfmeister (Ted), Joseph (Maria), Rod (Kathy), Russ (Milagros) and Fred (Mary). Cherished grandmother of Dawn Brennan (Patrick), Ted Jr. (Rebecca), Dennis (Virginia),Ken (Donna), Cara Kessler (Randy), Gina Babbage (Ben), Tim, Chris-topher, Katie, Eric (Nadia), Karen and Adam. Adored great grandmother of Sophia, Ethan, Allison, Georgia, Matt, Tim, Alex, Lucas, Miles, Malia, Carter, Morgan, Alexa, Tess and the late Amelia Clare. Dear sister to Margaret Wirts. Predeceased by brothers, Clement, Bill and Dick, and sisters Louise Borke, Helen Klepper and June (Sr. Mary Clement). The family will receive visitors Monday, September 23, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ethel's memory to the ;
Published in Newsday from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now