|
|
LIGGIO - Ethel C., on April 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Louise Weiner (the late Neil) and Kathleen Greene (Charles). Devoted grandmother of Ali, David, Erin and the late Ryan and great grandmother of Breana, Jessie, Davey, Emily, Logan, Kayla, Christian, Jack, Ethan and London. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 would be appreciated. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of Ethel's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please go to raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020