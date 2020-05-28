Newsday Notices
|
Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home
17 Manor Rd
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 265-1810
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
3:30 PM
Ethel McGowan Notice
Mcgowan - Ethel E. (nee O'Brien), passed on May 26, 2020. Longtime resident of Siena Village, Smithtown, NY, formerly of Woodhaven, NY. Proud Volunteer at St. Catherine of Siena Nursing Home, where she resided the last two years. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received while living there. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Patricia (Edward) Garrone, James (Michele) McGowan, the late William (Diane) McGowan & the late Roy (Carol Ann) McGowan. Adored grandmother of Billy, Jennifer, Kelly, Kathleen, Brendan, Sean, Timothy, Matthew, Lisa, Katherine, Briana & Roy. Cherished great grandmother of Isabel, Charlotte, Grayson, Laney, Marshall & Conrad. All who met Ethel, loved her. Reposing at Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Road, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 2PM-4PM, with a service at 3:30 PM. Private interment at Calverton National Cemetery. www.hawkinsanddavisfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
