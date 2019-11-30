Home

BONIBERGER - Eugene, of Middleburgh, NY on November 28, 2019. Devoted father with Barbara Boniberger of Gene M. (Susan) Boniberger, Thomas Boniberger, Carol (Timothy) Ahrens, and John (Mary) Boniberger. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Stephen and Matthew, Lindsay, Ryan, Joseph and William, Alexa and John, and the late Krista. Dear great grandfather of Cassidy, Chloe, Carter, and Isla. Cherished brother of Janet Lamm and Alyce Zegel. Predeceased by brothers Ralph and Edward, and his late wife Jean Maida. Eugene was a proud Navy veteran of the Korean War. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Religious Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 8:00 PM. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. Cremation to follow privately. An interment of cremated remains will take place at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday, December 6 at 10:00 AM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
