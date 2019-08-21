Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
West Babylon, NY
More Obituaries for Eugene Bryant
Eugene Bryant


1931 - 2019
Eugene Bryant Notice
Bryant - Eugene A. of West Babylon, LI, on August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha K. Bryant. Loving father of Valentina and Kevin Farrelly and Eugene W. and Megan Bryant. Adored "Papa" of Shawn, Emily and Ethan. Dear brother of Robert Bryant (Oskaloosa, KS), Evelyn Fairbanks (Burns, KS) and the late Bill Bryant, Joseph Bryant, George Bryant, Robert Bryant, Richard Bryant, Mary Bryant, Edna Haller, K.B. Smith, Maxine Webster and Marie Wilson. "Uncle Gene" to many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. An Army Veteran, who served five years (1951-1956) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska and Camp Hale in Leadville, CO. Retired Union Steamfitter of Local # 638, Manhattan, NY. Working 30 years and a union member for 56. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's name may be made to , 75 Davids Dr., Hauppauge, NY 11779 or Building Home for Heroes, 65 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 105, Valley Stream, NY 11581. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019
