Eugene Charles "Gene" O'HARE

O'HARE - Eugene "Gene" Charles, 84 years old, died on June 7, 2019. He was born in Canarsie, Brooklyn and lived on Long Island for 30 years enjoying the beaches and boating with his family and his hobbies of painting and tennis before retiring to Brevard, NC where he pursued theater. He is survived by his wife, Lyn French O'Hare;his first wife and mother of his children, Mary-Elizabeth Schulze Barbarisi, his children Thomas O'Hare, Lea-Ann Germinder, James, Matthew and John O'Hare; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, NC at 10:00 a.m. on June 27. A life celebration, followed by a reception, will be held on the same day at 2:00 p.m. On July 15, his ashes will be interred following a military service at 10:00 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Flr. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019
