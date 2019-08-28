Home

Services
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher R.C. Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Eugene DellaRocca Notice
DELLAROCCA - Eugene of Baldwin on August 23, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Sandra R. Beloved father of James (Dana), John, & Lorraine Curran. Loving grandfather of Jackson, Madison, Carley, and Dominick. Dear brother of Janet Gregory. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave.Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Thursday, Aug- ust 29, 2019 at St. Christopher R.C. Church, Baldwin, NY. Cremation private. Please visit: CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019
