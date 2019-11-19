Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
1320 Lakeland Avenue
Bohemia, NY 11716
(631) 589-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Cronin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene F. Cronin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene F. Cronin Notice
CRONIN - Eugene F. of Sayville, NY on November 16, 2019 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father of Eileen, Thomas (Tricia), Patricia, Peggy (Mark), Regina (James) and Peter (Dawn). Loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 2. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave. Bohemia NY where a religious service will be held on Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15AM at St. Lawrence the Martyr R.C. Church Sayville. Interment following St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home
Download Now