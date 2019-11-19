|
|
CRONIN - Eugene F. of Sayville, NY on November 16, 2019 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father of Eileen, Thomas (Tricia), Patricia, Peggy (Mark), Regina (James) and Peter (Dawn). Loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 2. Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave. Bohemia NY where a religious service will be held on Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15AM at St. Lawrence the Martyr R.C. Church Sayville. Interment following St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2019