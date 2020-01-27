|
|
HARRISON - Eugene F. on January 26, 2020 of Long Beach. Formerly of Malverne. Beloved husband of the Late Eileen. Devoted father of Michael (Debbie), Eugene (Natasha), Mary (Tom) Pfingst & Gerard (Kim) Harrison. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son.) 330 Hempstead Avenue (1/2 mi. So. S.S. Pkway, Ext 17 So.) Malverne. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 A.M. St. Mary's of the Isle. R.C. Church (E. Walnut Ave.) Long Beach.Interment St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers the Harrison Family would appreciate Donations sent to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 www. .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 27, 2020