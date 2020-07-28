1/1
Eugene F. McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGRATH - Eugene F., on July 25, 2020, of Seaford. Retired electrician of Local Union #3 and founder of The Sword of Light Pipe and Drum Band, both of which he was very involved with and committed to. Beloved husband of Eileen A. (nee McLaughlin). Loving father of Eugene (Demetria), Patrick (Colleen), and Meghan Nocera (John). Dear brother of William. Cherished grandfather of Eileen, Patrick, Kerin, Maggie, Katrina, Kailly, and Ryleigh. He was very proud of his strong, loving family. He loved and protected them fiercely. His loyalty and generosity to all that surrounded him was endless. His friendships lasted lifetimes. His loss is a great one for those that were lucky enough to be a part of his beautiful life. He will be forever missed. Reposing TODAY, 7-28, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Private Cremation. Inurnment of cremains at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Eugene's memory may be made to the MS Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33309. www.schmittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved