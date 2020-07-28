McGRATH - Eugene F., on July 25, 2020, of Seaford. Retired electrician of Local Union #3 and founder of The Sword of Light Pipe and Drum Band, both of which he was very involved with and committed to. Beloved husband of Eileen A. (nee McLaughlin). Loving father of Eugene (Demetria), Patrick (Colleen), and Meghan Nocera (John). Dear brother of William. Cherished grandfather of Eileen, Patrick, Kerin, Maggie, Katrina, Kailly, and Ryleigh. He was very proud of his strong, loving family. He loved and protected them fiercely. His loyalty and generosity to all that surrounded him was endless. His friendships lasted lifetimes. His loss is a great one for those that were lucky enough to be a part of his beautiful life. He will be forever missed. Reposing TODAY, 7-28, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Private Cremation. Inurnment of cremains at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Eugene's memory may be made to the MS Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33309. www.schmittfuneralhome.com