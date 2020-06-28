MORAN - Eugene F. III, age 82, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Gene celebrated 39 years sobriety in AA; worked as V.P. Construction and Repair Dept. at Moran Towing Corp-oration and Construction Manager at McDermott Shipbuilding; AA sponsor and dr-iver to many; enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time on the water; loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Survived by his sisters Marie Moran, Christine Moran, sister-in-law Margaret Moran, and brother Peter (Deborah) Moran, his children Patricia (Robert) Wright, Christopher (Kristina) Moran, Kevin (Deborah) Moran, Kerry (Tim) Emerson, step-children Denise (Jason) Chapman, and Michael (Frank) Elf, former wife Kate Moran, Grandchildren Derek, Jacob, and Colin Wright, Marie and Thomas Emerson, Kelly Moran, step-grandchildren Julia and Sarah Chapman, and extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Eugene F. Moran Jr. and Marie S. Moran, brother Michael Moran, and former wife Rose Moran.We thank the Care Team at Stamford Hospital for their compassionate care. A celebration of life will be planned for 2021 in hopes all who wish to attend can do so.In lieu of flowers: Please make a donation to a local AA group, Mental Health Org-anization, Animal Welfare Organization or plant a tree, shrub, or flowers.







