EUGENE F. MURPHY
MURPHY - Eugene F. 87, of Holbrook NY passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Born in the Bronx, to Mary and William Murphy. He served Honorably in the United States Navy. He retired from New York Telephone, AT&T and Sears after 44 years. He loved his Giants, Yankees, Rangers and a cold pint of Guinness. He leaves behind his loving wife Madeline, of 57 years, two children; Kevin Murphy and Sheila Fox (Brian) along with his cherished grandchildren Devin and Ashlyn. He is also survived by his loving sister Mary. He is preceded in death by his brother Pete. He is loved by many and a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 28, 2020.
