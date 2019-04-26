MARKEY - Eugene J., passed away on Monday, April 22nd in Plantation, FL with family by his side. Born in New York City on November 11, 1937, Gene grew up in Larchmont, NY. He enlisted in the Army, serving at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu. Entering civilian life, he was hired by Burndy Electronics and subsequently F-J-R Electronics in Farmingdale becoming the General Sales Manager, opening branches throughout the Northeast. In 1968, he established Vertex Electronics. In the late 80's he retired for the first time spending the next few years playing golf and twice touring Australia and New Zealand with his wife, Sharon. Returning to business in the early 90's he purchased and reorganized Data Path Electronics. Gene and Sharon, his wife of 50 years, loved travel, golf, sports and gambling. He was an avid follower of New York sports teams including the Giants, Rangers, Knicks and Yankees enjoying many championships. He was a member of the Huntington Crescent Club for 45 years and Ft. Lauderdale Country Club for 20 years. His favorite golf destination was Kapalua on Maui. Enjoyment of golf was followed closely by a profitable evening at any craps table or sharing a great bottle of wine with Sharon or making a great batch of chili. The last decade cruising was added to the agenda with trips to destinations around the world which included many a Trivia Night with Sharon and new found friends. Additionally, he took great pride in mentoring and guiding his sons along with many others who crossed his path in life. In addition to his wife, Gene leaves behind his beloved sons Christopher (Las Vegas, NV) and Sean (Ponte Vedra, FL) along with his daughter-in-law Kimberly. He is also survived by his granddaughter Ashley and grandson Casey both of Ponte Vedra, FL. He touched many lives and will be missed by all. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Ft. Lauderdale Country Club on May 9th. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O. or The Bowery Mission, 227 Bowery, NY, NY 10002. Published in Newsday from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary