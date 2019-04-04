Home

Reposing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Agnes Parish Center
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Agnes Parish Center
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Agnes Caathedral
Eugene J. Murray
Eugene J. Murray Notice
MURRAY - Hon. Eugene J. Proud WWII Army Veteran. Former mayor of Rockville Centre, NY. Ex-Chief of the Rockville Centre Fire Department, on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou. Loving and devoted father of Mary Lou (late Richard) Marquardt, Jean (Charles) Joyce, Hon. Francis X. (Barbara), Rosemary Murray, late Teresa, late Lawrence, Anne (Patrick) Hayden and Thomas (Nora) Murray. Cherished grandfather of 26, and great-grandfather of 35. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing today 7-9pm, Friday 4-8pm at the St. Agnes Parish Center. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am St. Agnes Caathedral. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the RVC Mayor's Community Fund would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
