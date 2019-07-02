Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Kammerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Kammerer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Kammerer Notice
KAMMERER- Eugene Frank, of East Northport, NY on July 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Thomas, Matthew (Ann), Jeanne-Marie (Patrick) Breen, Kathleen Herman, Nancy (Kye) Carbone, Theresa (David) Leone and Maureen Kammerer. Cherished grandfather of fourteen and great-grandfather of two. Visiting Wednesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now