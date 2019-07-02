|
|
KAMMERER- Eugene Frank, of East Northport, NY on July 1, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Thomas, Matthew (Ann), Jeanne-Marie (Patrick) Breen, Kathleen Herman, Nancy (Kye) Carbone, Theresa (David) Leone and Maureen Kammerer. Cherished grandfather of fourteen and great-grandfather of two. Visiting Wednesday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019