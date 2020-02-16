|
WISHOD - Eugene L., 88, "Gene" to all who knew him, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14th at home, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Lora Wishod, and they were madly in love for 60 years. Mr. Wishod was born on May 8, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Benjamin and Mae (Horowitz) Wishod. Gene graduated from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude. He served as a Major in the US Army, and earned his law degree from Yale University Law School in 1958. Upon graduation, he was appointed law clerk to the Hon. Charles W. Froessel, Judge on the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York state. After his clerkship, he entered private practice on Long Island in 1960. Gene spent the next fifty years practicing law on Long Island, NY, as a founding partner in several firms. A gifted writer and brilliant courtroom strategist, Gene earned respect from peers and adversaries alike and mentored scores of young lawyers. When he and Lora relocated to Ridge-field in 2009, he continued practicing until his retirement at age 85. His love for the law was only surpassed by his love for his family, to whom he was fiercely devoted. Gene was an avid runner, tennis player and pianist, and loved white sand beaches, swimming in the ocean, and a good laugh -- he never finished telling a Shaggy Dog story without cracking up himself. He inspired his family with his work ethic and positive outlook on life -- to Gene, a day of simple sunshine was a "number 10 day". His wife, Lora, was his best friend and the love of his life, and theirs was a partnership of pure, enduring love. In addition to Lora, Gene is survived by his daughter, Karen Wishod Sulzinsky, her husband Jack, and their sons, Ben and Sam, and his son Steven Wishod, his wife Jennifer Lowe, and their son, Zach. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's name to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877, www.rvnahealth.org. or Ridgefield Meals on Wheels, 25 Gilbert Street, Ballard Green, Ridgefield, CT 06877. www.mealsonwheelsof- ridgefield.org.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020