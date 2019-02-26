Home

James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Eugene McCormick

Eugene McCormick Notice
McCORMICK - EUGENE L., on Feb. 24, 2019 of Massapequa, NY. Beloved husband of the late Eleanore. Loving father of Eugene and Victoria (William) Matthews. Cherished grandfather of Dana. Dear brother of Catherine Seminerio, Mabel Ketterer and the late Janet McCarthy. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Retired Police Officer NYPD. Visitation will be held on Thursday at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, 2 to 4:30p.m. and 7 to 9:30p.m. Funeral mass, Friday 11a.m., at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. JamesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
