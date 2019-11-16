|
SNYDER - Eugene P. of Amityville, LI on November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving father of Kim Axelrad (Neal), Alison Strohson (Hal), Scott Snyder (Robin), Joshua Snyder (Ashley) and Morgan Snyder. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Brian, Isabella, Marley and Lilianna Snyder, Jacob and Nicole Axelrad, Jessica Marzano and Jaxx Strohson. Dear brother of Kenneth Snyder (Irene). Fond brother in law of Susan Jaroska (Michael) and Thomas LoManto (LeeAnn). Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Route 110), Amityville. Masonic service 8:15 pm with evening prayers to follow. Funeral service Monday 10:30 am at the Simpson United Methodist Church, 30 Locust Ave., Amityville. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers the family has suggested memorial contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019