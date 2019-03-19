|
|
Parker - Eugene Barry, of Oakdale, LI on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clare R. Parker. Loving father of Christopher M. and Nina Parker, Douglas S. and Rebecca Parker. Adored grandfather of Natalie, Alexandra, Justin and Charlotte Parker. Cherished brother of Ed Parker, Michael Parker, Kathleen Snell, Karen Hagner and Janet Shalley. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI, Saturday 9:15AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles - Resurrection Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Friday 3:00PM until 5:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019