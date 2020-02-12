Home

1930 - 2020
ROBERTI - Eugene J., passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lucy, and cherished family; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who rejoice in his reunion with his two sons, Kenneth and Roy, who predeceased him. Reposing Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:45 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Queens. www. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020
