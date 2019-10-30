|
ROSATI - Dr. Eugene Samuel of St. James (formerly of Shoreham-WadingRiver,NY) on October 29,2019. Internist of Shoreham-East End for over 30years. Beloved Husband of Jacqueline. Loving Father of Eugene (Dawn), Donna (Michael) Rooney, Jennifer (John) Pagano, Stephanie (Matthew) Gengler, John (Lee) & Nicole Rosati. Cherished Pops of Evan, Mitchell, Jason, Jordanna, Megan, Michael, Melissa, Lauren, Kayla, Nicolette, Gabrielle, Christina, Andrew, Jessica, Kaitlin and the late Jonathan. Adored Brother-in-law to Maria, Jeanne & Julia and uncle to many. While he practiced medicine for over 30 years, he cared for people for a lifetime. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home,829 Middle Country Road,Route 25, Jericho Turnpike,St. James on Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass 10am on Friday at St. Anthony Church, Rocky Point. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2019