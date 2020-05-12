|
TESORIERO - Eugene Steven "Tes" of Great Neck, NY on May 7, 2020, age 59. After 6 Year battle with early onset Alzheimers, he passed away from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori and stepchildren Kimberly Barresi (Mike) and Michael Klein; beloved brothers Mark (Suzanne) and Ricky (Karen); many adored nieces, nephew and cousins. He was pre- deceased by his parents Ann and Eugene. Private Service and Interment May 14, 2020 at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home and Brookville Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020