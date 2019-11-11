Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Methodist Church - Northport
Eugenia Heilig Notice
HEILIG - Eugenia C. of East Northport on November 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Debra Jean (Michael) Fischer, Jeffrey (Robin) and Robert Heilig. Cherished grandmother of Katelin and Matthew. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Paul's Methodist Church - Northport. Cremation Private. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church - 270 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019
