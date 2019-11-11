|
HEILIG - Eugenia C. of East Northport on November 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Debra Jean (Michael) Fischer, Jeffrey (Robin) and Robert Heilig. Cherished grandmother of Katelin and Matthew. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Paul's Methodist Church - Northport. Cremation Private. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church - 270 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019