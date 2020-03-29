Home

Eugenie Clous Bushell

Eugenie Clous Bushell Notice
CLOUS BUSHELL Eugenie (Jean) of Huntington, NY passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on March 21, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, David Clous, brother Raymond Miligi and sister Gloria Smith. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Cecilia) and James (Nancy), grandmother to Katherine (Fred) Arcidiacono, James (Georgina) Clous, Jenna Clous and Christina Clous, and great grandmother to Olivia Arcidiacono. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations Central Church of Huntington or .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
