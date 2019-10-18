Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Eugie McDougall Notice
McDOUGALL - Eugie V., 97, of Amityville, NY on October 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George. Loving mother of George and Edward. Also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visiting will be Sunday, 6 to 9 PM at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin St. (Hempstead Tpke.) Farming-dale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 AM at St. Kilian RC Church, with interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in Eugie's memory may be sent to . (woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
