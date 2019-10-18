|
|
McDOUGALL - Eugie V., 97, of Amityville, NY on October 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late George. Loving mother of George and Edward. Also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visiting will be Sunday, 6 to 9 PM at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin St. (Hempstead Tpke.) Farming-dale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 AM at St. Kilian RC Church, with interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in Eugie's memory may be sent to . (woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019