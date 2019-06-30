Home

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
(631) 477-0054
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
13225 Sound Ave.
Mattituck, NY
Eunice P. Benfield


1931 - 2019
BENFIELD- Eunice P. age 88, (nee Patrick) of Southold died on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of John (Maureen), James (Lois) and Daniel (Cynthia). Cherished grandmother of Jack, Peter, Ben, Katie, Annie, Teddy, Thomas and great-grandmother of 6. Family will receive visitors Sunday, June 30th 3-7pm at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home 735 First St. Greenport. Church service Monday, July 1st 11:00 am at Church of the Redeemer 13225 Sound Ave. Mattituck. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Cemetery in Southold. Contributions may be made to: PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
