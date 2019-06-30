|
BENFIELD- Eunice P. age 88, (nee Patrick) of Southold died on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of John (Maureen), James (Lois) and Daniel (Cynthia). Cherished grandmother of Jack, Peter, Ben, Katie, Annie, Teddy, Thomas and great-grandmother of 6. Family will receive visitors Sunday, June 30th 3-7pm at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home 735 First St. Greenport. Church service Monday, July 1st 11:00 am at Church of the Redeemer 13225 Sound Ave. Mattituck. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Cemetery in Southold. Contributions may be made to: PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019