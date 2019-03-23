Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
For more information about
Eunice Totter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Totter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Totter


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Eunice Totter Notice
TOTTER - Eunice on March 17, 2019 of Hicksville predeceased by beloved husband Henry. Loving mother to Sandra Totter, Cheryl Mulholland (Kevin), Donald (Rosanne), Jo-Ann Wright (Walter), Mary-Beth Liegmann (William). Caring sister to Irene, Zita, and Mildred. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church Hicksville. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now