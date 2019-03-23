|
TOTTER - Eunice on March 17, 2019 of Hicksville predeceased by beloved husband Henry. Loving mother to Sandra Totter, Cheryl Mulholland (Kevin), Donald (Rosanne), Jo-Ann Wright (Walter), Mary-Beth Liegmann (William). Caring sister to Irene, Zita, and Mildred. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church Hicksville. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019