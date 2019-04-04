|
Bronner - Eva F., on March 26th, 2019, in her 96th year, long time resident of Williston Park. Adored sister of Joan Jennings (the late Henry) and the late Francis Bronner (Diana). Fond aunt of John Jennings (Claudia), the late Ann O'Brien (Kevin), Henry Jennings (Carla), Bruce Jennings, Alan Jennings (Piedad), Ellen Anderson (David), Frank Bronner (Susan), Thomas Bronner (Mae) James Bronner (Pegge), and Patrick Bronner (Kim). Caring great-aunt of many great nieces and nephews. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Friday April 5th 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday April 6th at 9:45 AM, at the Church of St. Aidan, Williston Park. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village Queens.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019