ADAMS - Evelyn, 101 years old, of Amityville, LI on October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles I. Adams. Loving mother of Charles Adams, Ronald Adams, Neil Adams and the late Paul M. Adams, Sr. Adored grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 4. Mrs. Adams is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, 11:00 am-2:00 pm and 6:00-9:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Home Going service Saturday 12:00 pm at the Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3504 Great Neck Rd., Amityville. Viewing prior to the service from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019