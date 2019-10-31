Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Church
3504 Great Neck Rd.
Amityville, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Church
3504 Great Neck Rd.
Amityville, NY
View Map
Evelyn Adams Notice
ADAMS - Evelyn, 101 years old, of Amityville, LI on October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles I. Adams. Loving mother of Charles Adams, Ronald Adams, Neil Adams and the late Paul M. Adams, Sr. Adored grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 4. Mrs. Adams is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, 11:00 am-2:00 pm and 6:00-9:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Home Going service Saturday 12:00 pm at the Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3504 Great Neck Rd., Amityville. Viewing prior to the service from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
