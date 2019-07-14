Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 East Main Street
Smithtown, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Smithtown, NY
Evelyn Bartz Notice
BARTZ - Evelyn M. of Haup-pauge, NY, formerly of Plain-view, NY on July 13, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Charles f. Bartz. Loving mother of Linda (Bob) Romar, Charles Bartz (Mary Ellen), Greg Bartz (Pat), and the late Steven Bartz. Adored grandmother of Robert, Brian, Charles, Lauren, Christopher, Kristin, Erin, and Samantha. Dear sister of Fred Seyfreth. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visit-ing Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass, St. Patrick's RC Church, Smithtown, NY, Tuesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 14, 2019
