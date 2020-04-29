Home

Bottone - Evelyn G., 100, of Bethlehem, PA, formerly of East Meadow, L.I., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Fountain Hill, PA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Vicenzo and Fanny (Tutrone) Scala. She was a charter member of Cross Bridge Church, Westbury, NY. She is survived by her children, Joseph Bottone, Jr., Edward Bottone both of New Mexico; Margaret Russo of Bethlehem, Donna Rosario of Florida; brother David Scala of Hawley, PA; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, David, Jessica, Joseph III, Christina and a great grandson, Chase. She was preceded in death by 1 brothers, 8 sisters and 1 great grandson, Tyler. Services will be announced at a later date after the health restriction have been lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem, PA. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
