BUDINICH-Evelyn of Hicksville, in her 95th year. Beloved Wife of the late Richard. Loving Mother of Richard (Patricia) and Laura Mezic (Livio). Adored Nanny of Jason, Michelle (Steve), Larissa (John), Gregg (Danijela) and Rick (Janet Rose). Cherished Great Nanny of Jamie, Ethan, Dylan, Aidan and Luka. Friends may call Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019