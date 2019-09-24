Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius R.C. Church.
Evelyn Budinich Notice
BUDINICH-Evelyn of Hicksville, in her 95th year. Beloved Wife of the late Richard. Loving Mother of Richard (Patricia) and Laura Mezic (Livio). Adored Nanny of Jason, Michelle (Steve), Larissa (John), Gregg (Danijela) and Rick (Janet Rose). Cherished Great Nanny of Jamie, Ethan, Dylan, Aidan and Luka. Friends may call Tuesday 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville (corner of W. Marie Street). Mass Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
