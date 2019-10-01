Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Evelyn Carlin Notice
CARLIN - Evelyn H. of Wantagh, NY on September 29, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Gail (Warren Koedding), Cindy Pacini (Gary), Eve (the late Dave). Cherished grandmother of Doreen adored sister of Norma Downey. Long time cellist with the Massapequa Philharmonic and the Senior Pops Orchestra of LI. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A service will be held at 7:30 pm. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 - 10:00 am, with an interment to follow at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
