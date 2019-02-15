Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Evelyn McDonald
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
McDONALD - Evelyn Dorothy (90) of Coram, NY, on February 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Gregory McDonald (Margo), Jeffrey McDonald (Doreen), Jeanne Eliades (Steven), and Laurie Komaroff (Elliot). Loving grandma of Lindsey, Kaitlyn, Danielle, Jason, Crystal and Heather McDonald, Samantha and John Komaroff, and Jennie Salute (Karl). Proud great grandma of Nicholas Capaldo and Victoria and Brianna Salute. Visitation Friday from 7-9 PM at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2019
